FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Remy’s struggle

Tomorrow night on CBS, you will have a chance to dive into the world of FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 10. What can we say now?

Well, we should note here first and foremost that there is a super-intense and dangerous case ahead … not that we think you needed a reminder! This is one of the things that this franchise does best, especially when they are able to couple it with something a little bit more personal.

With that in mind, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 10 synopsis below, as you get a better sense in here of what’s ahead for Remy:

“Bonne Terre” – When a federal judge and his wife are shot dead in New York, the Fugitive Task Force goes on the hunt and finds a connection to a man who is hours away from being executed in Missouri. Meanwhile, Remy and Hana both grapple with being single and living alone, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This is the sort of stuff that FBI: Most Wanted can bring to the table to help it stand out. Dylan McDermott’s character is obviously great at this job, but this is a reminder that there are other things he needs to figure out in his life. Is he happy and if not, what can he do to actually change it? This is not a problem that is altogether easy to solve.

Of course, there are a few episodes still to come this season and within that … there could be progress. Yet, we could be stuck waiting for everything to change until season 6.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

