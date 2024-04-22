The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: The best-case scenario

What can you consider to be the best-case scenario when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO? There’s a lot to wonder, as you would expect!

One thing that is certainly important to note at this point is that the cast and crew are pretty darn deep into production. We’d love nothing more than to say we’re going to be getting a premiere date in the near future, but that is unlikely. The cable network has already confirmed that you won’t see the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series back this year, and that begs the question — when is it actually going to happen? Well, it’s worth getting into at the very least.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

We suppose that if we’re being technical here, the best-case scenario is that we dive back into Joel and Ellie’s journey at some point moving into January. However, that feels pretty darn impossible based on what we know at present. Once production ends, there is still a good bit of post-production to be done. It is hard to imagine a universe where the second season is ready to air at the start of next year; instead, our prediction is that this is when HBO will air the start of The White Lotus season 3.

With all of this in mind, we lean in the direction that March is the best-case scenario for The Last of Us to air, as that would be a perfect time for us to get back into the story at a time when the episodes will be ready to air. We don’t want to give anything away from the games, but let’s just say this: Have your hankies ready. There’s a good chance you will need them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us right now, including more chatter on Abby

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Do you have any specific story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







