The Last of Us season 2: When will we see Abby?

As so many out there are probably aware at this point, there is so much to be excited about leading into The Last of Us season 2. The scale of things is bigger than ever, and that is without even getting into some of the new additions.

There are a lot of exciting actors who have come on board the series for the latest chapter of the story, but it is quite hard to say that any of them are more exciting to see than Kaitlyn Dever. After all, the Dopesick alum is going to be coming on board here as Abby, an infamous character from The Last of Us: Part II who is capable of doing some gruesome stuff. It feels clear that she could have a big role in the next season, but what will that look like? Well, you will have a chance to hopefully learn more this year!

So why this year, given that season 2 is not coming out until 2025? Well, a lot of it is because HBO could benefit from at least releasing a few photos in either the summer or the fall. It would help to generate more excitement, while also keeping the paparazzi from leaking a lot of stuff themselves.

As for when we could see Abby in action…

Our sentiment for right now is that the network is going to save some of the good stuff there until we get around to near the end of the year. That’s when they tend to put out sizzle reels for whatever is next, and we’re sure that they will be quite careful when it comes to giving stuff away … but it would be nice to get some footage.

What are you going to have a chance to see moving into The Last of Us season 2, especially with Abby?

