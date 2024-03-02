The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

Now that are firmly into March 2024, what more can we say when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO — especially when it comes to a premiere date?

After all, we more than understand at this point if you are feeling a little bit impatient. It has been a long time now since season 1 premiered and beyond just that, there has been a lot of buss about production kicking off last month in British Columbia. The stakes are higher than ever, and we also know now of an accomplished actress in Kaitlyn Dever taking on the role of Abby.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So are we going to learn a specific premiere date this month? Unfortunately, that feels unlikely — very much so, in fact. We would instead say that the best-case scenario is that we just get more casting news or filming details from now until the 31st. HBO has already indicated that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be back when we get around to 2025, and we don’t think they are going to be in a hurry to say a whole lot more than this. After all, they will want to assess where things are with production, plus some of the other shows in their lineup like The White Lotus, before they finalize anything.

For now, our hope remains that we see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey back in the spring of 2025 — if it comes earlier than that, we will view it to be a pleasant surprise. The most important thing is that every has the time needed to craft this story and beyond that, live up to some of the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including some new casting updates

When do you think we are going to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO?

Beyond just that, what do you want to see from the story? Share now in the comments, and also come back — there are a lot of other updates along the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







