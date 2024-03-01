The Last of Us season 2: Meet Manny, Owen, Mel, and Nora!

For those who are excited to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO down the road, we have good news — and more when it comes to casting!

Today, there were four new faces who were officially revealed as a part of the show and of course, all of them will have a role in shaping the story — which could be even more epic and emotional than what we got the first time around. Without further ado, let’s get into it!

As a quick note, all of the casting intel here was brought to you via TVLine:

Danny Ramirez – The actor from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to play Manny, a soldier “whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.”

Ariela Barer – The Runaways actress is Mel, “a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism.”

Tati Gabrielle – Best known for her role as Marienne on YOU, she is playing here Nora, “a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.”

Spencer Lord – The Heartland actor is Owen, “a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.” This role may be especially important to Abby, one of the most important new characters this season played by none other than Kaitlyn Dever.

There is no official premiere date yet for The Last of Us season 2 but right now, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see it return at some point in 2025.

