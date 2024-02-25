The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal offers new update

Filming is currently underway on The Last of Us season 2 in British Columbia and, of course, that is cause for excitement! Is it sad to know that we will still be waiting until 2025 to see the series back on the air? Absolutely, but there are things worth waiting for and it is fair to think that one of the best shows on TV is one of them.

So while we do undergo the remainder of this painful waiting game, why not hear from one of the show’s biggest stars in Pedro Pascal? He was a surprise winner at the SAG Awards last night for his work as Joel in season 1, and this served as an opportunity to better set the stage for what’s next.

Speaking (per Deadline) at the awards ceremony’s press room, Pascal was able to state the following about the first two weeks of production:

“Filming is going amazing … It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2 … It’s incredible to be back home with [Bella Ramsey] and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible. It’s pretty inspiring and unbelievable and this [award] is because of them.”

The entirety of second season is going to be based heavily on The Last Of Us: Part II, it is not expected to cover the entirety of the game. This leaves the door open for at least one more season, if not more. Given the show’s massive success on HBO, it is hard to imagine that Casey Bloys or anyone else on that end is going to be altogether eager to end things in the near future.

