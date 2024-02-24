The Last of Us season 2: Co-creator signs new HBO, Max deal

With production on The Last of Us season 2 currently underway, isn’t it nice to know a little bit more about things behind the scenes? The first season for the series on HBO was a revelation, and it is thanks to this we’re eager to know that they have locked in co-creator Craig Mazin for a rather long time.

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, Mazin has agreed to re-up his overall deal at both HBO and Max for an additional four years, which locks him in for the long-term future of this show. Beyond just that, it also enables him to be available for some other projects.

The reason why the network and the streaming service would want this is rather simple — in between the video-game adaptation as well as Chernobyl, Mazin has delivered two impressive hits, and he could do even more on the other side. The Last of Us for now does not have a specific end date, but we also have a hard time thinking that this is going to be a show that lasts longer than four or five seasons unless they find a way to extend the story beyond the games. It is also worth noting that someone like Mazin could executive-produce multiple projects at the same time.

For the time being, though, the focus remains the story of Joel and Ellie. Season 2 of The Last of Us is currently set to premiere at some point in 2025, and we are hoping personally for a release either in the spring or summer. Those are, at least for now, the windows that make the most sense.

