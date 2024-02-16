The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Actress teases new addition

We have been rather lucky as of late to hear about multiple newcomers to The Last of Us season 2 on HBO, whether it be Kaitlyn Dever as Abby or Isabela Merced as Dina. The second game in the video-game series serves as the basis for the story here, and we tend to think that there are going to be some surprises and at least slight changes here and there to the material. What we saw in the first season serves as a great template for that.

While we have heard about so many great names already, that doesn’t mean that we have reached the end of the list at all. As a matter of fact, a quote from Merced (who is promoting Madame Web at the moment and getting a chance to talk about the show) had something quite exciting to share.

Speaking via Deadline, the actress noted that there is someone who recently signed up for the show who could blow a ton of people away:

“I can’t say who just joined. But he’s amazing. And he’s a future superstar and already a superstar in my eyes.”

Merced also had a number of positive things to say, and apparently spent an entire weekend storming the The Last of Us: Part II in preparation for the season.

The most interesting thing to note in our minds entering season 2 is simply the fact that this is not going to be the final season, at least per all indications. The events of the second game are going to be split potentially into two seasons, and who knows what happens in the event that a third game eventually surfaces? It all comes down to the story, mostly because it is clear already that viewers and/or gamers would certainly spend money to see more.

What part of The Last of Us season 2 are you looking forward to the most?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

