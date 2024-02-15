The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Isabela Merced teases Dina

As you get prepared to see The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO, we know that there are a ton of new additions coming on board. We know a lot about Kaitlyn Dever as Abby already, but why not look next at Isabela Merced as Dina? The actress is in the midst of a pretty incredible run at the moment, and as it turns out, she’s already done a tiny bit of shooting for the show and co-star Bella Ramsey!

We don’t want to give away too much here, but in the video game The Last of Us: Part II, Dina is an incredibly important person to Ellie. We tend to think that as the story progresses on the show, you will see a bond form gradually over time.

In speaking about the new gig in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Merced had to say:

I’m beyond [excited], I already did one day of shooting, it was technically day 0, but the chemistry that Bella and I have is so so palpable and it’s really nice to be able to work with someone like that.

While it would be wonderful to have more news on The Last of Us within the relatively near future, the reality is that we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while. All indications at present are that the series is going to be arriving on HBO come some point in 2025, but we hope that there are a few different teases that are shared along the way. That includes everything from photos to some video teasers.

The only other piece of advice we can offer right now? Well, that’s simple: Have some tissues on standby. You will almost certainly need them.

