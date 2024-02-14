The Last of Us, The Bear stars confirmed for Fantastic Four

After months of waiting, Marvel has announced the cast of Fantastic Four, and it is led entirely by TV stars!

If you have read some of the reports over the past few months, then you know that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm) have been rumored to be a part of the MCU for a while. Well, today it was confirmed!

We are not a website that dabbles in film news so rather than focus on things from that perspective, let’s look more at how this could impact a lot of their other gigs — and honestly, it won’t all that much. Pascal is the co-star of The Last of Us, which is about to start filming season 2 in Vancouver. If the show does follow the events of the games (spoiler alert!), we don’t tend to believe we will be seeing much of Joel beyond this season. Meanwhile, Quinn’s role on Stranger Things seemingly wrapped last season (season 5 is currently in production), and Kirby has been done with The Crown for a long time. (That show itself is now over.)

Ultimately, the only real question mark to us is Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie a.k.a. Cousin on The Bear. Even here, though, he can easily do both. Season 3 of the hit “comedy” is going to be filming later this month, and it notoriously has a super-short production cycle. It won’t be that hard for him to balance being in the MCU and company back here — just like with Jeremy Allen White in the midst of The Iron Claw, we’re sure that the The Bear won’t even dabble into the actor having a slightly more muscular physique moving forward. (There’s a good chance most of Ebon’s scenes as The Thing will be CGI in the first place.)

