The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: February 2024 update

We know that February is going to be a big one for The Last of Us season 2, especially when it comes to news on production. After all, we imagine that we’re going to be hearing more about filming over the next week or two, and we’ve already heard a lot when it comes to casting news for characters such as Dina and Abby.

So is there any chance at all that we’re going to be hearing about a possible premiere date before the end of the month? Well, there is certainly room for a discussion here!

Based on everything that we have heard so far, the only thing that we can say with confidence is that the video-game adaptation is going to be coming back at some point next year. Would we love something more specific? Sure, but there’s no real evidence we are going to get it. As a matter of fact, we would argue that such news is unlikely to surface in the immediate future.

For the time being, our most-likely scenario for Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and the rest of the cast is that we end up getting to see the show back when we get around to the spring of next year. We tend to think the post-production team will need at least that much time to get everything edited together fully and beyond just that, we tend to think that The White Lotus is the most likely HBO mega-hit to start off next year. It is also filming around the same time, but it does not require anywhere near as many special effects to turn things around. It can, rather effectively, move forward in a different manner.

