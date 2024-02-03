The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Will Isaac appear?

Given that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be in production for much of the first half of this year, of course it makes sense to wonder about a lot.

So, where do we start off here? Of course, it makes sense to have conversations aplenty about a number of new characters! It has already been confirmed that we are going to be seeing the likes of Dina and Abby coming up, so what about someone else? Or, to be more specific, what about Isaac Dixon?

In the game, Isaac has a key role to play within the Washington Liberation Front. However, we don’t get the sense that the series is going to be rushing to this point. It’s possible that he may not turn up until season 3 (which has not been confirmed), just based on when he surfaces in the source material.

Of course, beyond just seeing Isaac, there’s also the question about if Jeffrey Wright would play the character in live-action as well as the games. While we know that The Last of Us the TV show has opted for different performers here and there, they have still incorporated some of the voice cast in other roles. Isaac is a little different, mostly because Wright is such a well-known actor as well as someone with a history of working with HBO thanks to Westworld.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ recently, Wright did make it clear that there’s a chance he could turn up … at least in some sort of cryptic form: “Anything is possible. We shall see.”

Obviously, even if Wright does know something, isn’t it a little bit early to say for sure? There will be chances to get more into this down the road.

