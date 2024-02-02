The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Catherine O’Hara joins!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Last of Us season 2 arrive on HBO, why not add Catherine O’Hara to the list? We know for us personally, this addition is definitely one to be psyched-up about!

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say the following. According to a report from The Wrap, the Schitt’s Creek alum is going to be playing an unspecified role on the upcoming season, which is slightly curious given that many other actors cast recently (including Kaitlyn Dever) had specific characters tied to their big reveal. This person could be an entirely new creation, or someone who has been modified significantly from the video-game series. There is also a chance that O’Hara will not have a particularly enormous role beyond just an episode or two, but that may be more than enough time for her to shine. Just take a look at what we saw Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett pull off last season!

We know that much of the next few months are going to be all about production in Vancouver for the show, which already has a confirmed 2025 release date over at HBO. While it would be great if we get another specific update or two before the end of the year, we don’t want to get our hopes up for that.

Instead, we’re just going to sit back here and prepare for this show to put us through all sorts of pain emotionally. After all, is there any other expectation that we should have based on what happens on The Last of Us: Part II? It’s hard to imagine it.

What do you most want to see from Catherine O’Hara moving into The Last of Us season 2?

