Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Season 3 episode 10 (finale) news

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Given the run that we’ve seen with this show as of late, of course we’d want to see more of it!

Ultimately, what we have to spotlight now is a mixture of good and bad news. The bad news is that we aren’t going to see the drama show on the air this week. Why in the world is Starz having a hiatus right before the finale? It is annoying and yet, let’s not pretend that this is the first time that the network’s done this with one of their shows. It builds anticipation for the final episodes and hey, it may keep people subscribed for just a little bit longer.

Now, the good news is that we do have some comprehensive details about the final episode of the spring (airing May 10), which carries with it the title of “Prime Time.” Take a look at the full BMF season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

Meech and Terry return to Atlanta and their American Dream is almost taken from them after the authorities are tipped off about their recent Miami endeavor. The brothers work together to retrieve everything they have worked hard for, and plan to expand to St. Louis and other cities with Miami as a hub. They head to Mexico to re-up on their supply. Meech and Terry are in for one of their greatest adventures.

Given that there is a season 4 order already locked-in, at least you don’t have to worry about that … right? Instead, you can concentrate more of that concern on just what is going to be happening in regards to the story! There is a lot of really exciting stuff still coming, and we just have to wait in order to see a lot of it play out. (How many seasons is Starz going to take to tell the full story of the BMF?) It’s certainly a good question…

