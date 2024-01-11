The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Who is playing Dina?

Today, HBO continued their recent trend of announcing big names as a part of The Last of Us season 2, and the focus here is on Dina!

So, who exactly is this character? If you have played the successful PlayStation video games, then you know that she is pretty important to this story. Beyond just that, we know that she is essential when it comes to her relationship with Ellie, who is played here by Bella Ramsey.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Dina on the show is described as “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit.” Meanwhile, we have heard now that she is being played by none other than up-and-comer Isabela Merced. This is someone who has roles coming up in Madame Web alongside Superman: Legacy. She’s got a lot of great stuff coming, and we’re excited to see where things are going to go.

In a statement, here is what showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann had to say on the subject:

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous, and instantly lovable. You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away … We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”

For those of you who are not aware…

Production on the latest batch of episodes is going to be starting up sooner rather than later, and we’re excited to see where things are going to go! Remember that while this season is based on The Last of Us: Part II, that does not necessarily mean that it is going to cover the full game. We’ve heard already that there are hopes for a season 3!

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Dina on The Last of Us season 2?

