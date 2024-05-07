NCIS season 21 finale: Who is Lily? Parker’s past

Tonight’s NCIS season 21 finale introduced a new chapter in Alden Parker’s past in Lily — but who is she, exactly?

Well, let’s start by looking further at the way in which this character was introduced. Parker first said Lily’s name while he and Knight were trapped out on the ship together and his life was in grave danger. Then, in flashbacks later we learned that she was clearly his sister, and when they were young the two were on board a ship together running around. His mother interrupted the two of them, and we have a sinking suspicion as to what really happened here…

Note, of course, that some of this is theoretical, but our read on the situation is that at some point that day, Lily must have fallen overboard and drowned — hence, Alden’s distaste for ships that he has brought up a number of times since Gary Cole first arrived on the scene. He’s also hesitant to tell anyone why he hates them so much and even after surviving the events of the episode, he would not give Knight a straight answer about who Lily was — and we certainly don’t think she believes that he said her name for no reason.

Is there a chance that this could be unraveled more in season 22? It feels like there is a good chance, as this may be a traumatic part of his past that he has not fully dealt with as of yet. At some point, he could get there, but it is abundantly clear that he has not found a way to heal from everything just yet.

Maybe Dr. Grace could help? Of course, he’d need to open up about her first and for now, he is not doing that with more or less anyone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

