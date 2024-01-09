The Last of Us season 2: Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby

We knew that some big news was imminent for The Last of Us season 2 as we neared the start of production. As it turns out, the rumors here are true!

Today, HBO and Max confirmed that Kaitlyn Dever has officially come on board the series as Abby, a prominent character from The Last of Us: Part II that will have a huge role to play in the story. We know that this is a hugely physical role, and we’re sure that Dever has been preparing for it to some extent for a while. (This is always one of the funniest things about casting reactions — people can transform themselves into characters, even if that doesn’t seem obvious at first.)

Our anticipation at this point is that we’re going to be waiting until at least early 2025 (if not longer) to actually see Abby on-screen and that’s okay. The most important thing is that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann nail what they are trying to do moving forward. The second chapter in the video-game series is dramatic and incredibly polarizing, but we should note here that the goal is not necessarily to tell that entire story in season 2. There are hopes already that it will carry over to a third season, though HBO has yet to officially confirm that.

Could we at least see photos or a teaser this year?

There is certainly a chance of that but for now, we would advise you to exercise at least a certain amount of patience. It is going to take some time in order to get from point A to point B. Deliver it when you’ve got something to show!

