The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Now that we have made it into 2024, what better time than to look ahead towards several hit shows, including The Last of Us?

After all, it was one year ago that the video-game adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey took the world by storm. It delivered some of the best ratings of any premium-cable show last year and really proved further that great adaptations of this medium can be made — it is all based on the passion from some of the people involved.

The good news that we can share right now is that there is going to be a chance that we are going to be getting some sort of information on the show before long. Production is slated to begin before too long, and that means there could be a few behind-the-scenes teases. Beyond just that, there’s also a chance that we could get some casting news! Given that there have been rumors around the character of Abby for months, it makes some sense to finally be able to put a face to that name. Why wouldn’t you want that?

As for a premiere date…

Alas, we are not going to be seeing the show back on the air anytime soon, and nor will we get premiere date news in the months ahead, either. Our feeling at the moment is that we’re going to be seeing the show back by summer 2025 at the latest, but it could be before that. It’s best to take a patient approach with a show like this, given that it takes some time for both production and post-production to take place.

