The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey on potential reactions

As some of you may have heard at this point, filming on The Last of Us season 2 is going to kick off early next year, and hopes are high that it 100% delivers. This season will be based on at least part of The Last of Us: Part II, as it has been noted already that the show will not encompass all of that video game’s story. This does mean that a season 3 here is likely, but it will take some time in order to get formal news on that.

While we know that the second game in the series has some beautiful moments, it is also polarizing. Without giving too much away, we know that there is one moment in particular that absolutely devastated a huge chunk of the audience.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So is a potential backlash something that Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) is all that concerned about? It does not appear so. In a new interview with the Independent, the performer notes that they are “unbothered” with some of that talk, adding that they have explicit trust in the team behind the scenes:

Whatever decision is made by the creators, there’s gonna be opinions. It’s quite nice to just have that level of distance from it now.

We do think there could be slight differences between the games and the show, but that’s mostly because they exist in separate mediums and work in different ways. At the end of the day, we do anticipate that most of the same major events will be there. Our advice? Go ahead and prepare yourself in advance to be emotional at some point during the story.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 now, including other teases on premiere dates

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







