The Last of Us season 2: HBO gives new premiere date reminder

As we wait to see The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO, the network wants one thing to be clear: When the show is coming back!

Today, the network unveiled a new sizzle reel (watch here) that includes footage for a number of new series coming up in 2024. Meanwhile, they also cemented further that the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series is going to be coming in 2025. We’ve already heard executives say that, but it is another thing entirely to commit to it in video form. This means that they are 100% locked in, and it’s going to be pretty darn tough for them to back off of this now … not that we think that they are trying to do that.

Of course, there is no new footage yet for HBO to show on the future of The Last of Us, but we know that the next season will be placed on the second game. There should be some big announcements coming over the next few weeks, and we personally imagine that one of the biggest ones is going to pertain to Abby, someone who played a pretty integral role in the game and should be a huge presence moving forward.

So when in 2025 will the show come back?

A lot is going to depend on when post-production is complete and the series is ready to go. Our early prediction is that it will be in the spring, and the winter of 2025 is going to be reserved for The White Lotus. After all, that show is also starting up production early next year and is probably a little bit easier to turn around thanks to the lack of special effects that it is bringing to the table.

