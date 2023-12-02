The Last of Us season 2 filming start date finally revealed!

If you have been desperate to learn more about The Last of Us season 2 and when filming could start, we have news to be excited about! After all, we now have an actual date as to when the cast and crew are going to reconvene for the latest episodes of the video-game adaptation.

While at the Variety event A Night in the Writers’ Room, executive producer Craig Mazin made it clear that Monday, February 12 is when the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series will be officially back to work with new episodes, one that are currently slated to premiere on HBO in 2025. We know that originally, the plan was for the show to be underway in late 2024, but that changed amidst the industry strikes of a good chunk of this year.

So what does this news mean for everyone out there who loves The Last of Us? Well, we tend to think that a big part of it indicates strongly that we’re going to be getting even more news regarding other cast members before too long … with Abby being at the top of the list. We have heard a number of names rumored for this role already but in the end, our sentiment is to just be patient at this point and see who the creative team wants. It doesn’t have to be a big name — they just need to be prepared for the physicality of the role.

Given that season 2 will be based largely on the second game in the PlayStation series, we are prepared already to have tears streaming down our face. One interesting thing to remember is that Mazin and Neil Druckmann are planning a season 3 here, and it does not seem as though they are going to tell the entire story of The Last of Us: Part II in these particular episodes. Just keep that in mind as we wait even more information.

