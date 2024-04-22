Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, April 22, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you find yourselves curious to see if something big is following up the franchise milestone last week, it’s hard to blame you! This season has been pretty great so far, and that makes it all the more disappointing to learn that the end is almost here.

With that in mind, we come to present the good news that you will see something more tonight! “Heartless” is season 21 episode 8, and there are only two more coming after the fact. After such a high-stakes story as the 1,000th episode for the whole franchise, it seems like the flagship show is going to be heading back to basics. The primary storyline ahead is one that is totally tied to a case, but you will also see some more personal stuff mixed in here for one Alden Parker.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Heartless” – The NCIS team looks for a motive behind the kidnapping and death of a famous heart surgeon, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

At some point within this story, Gary Cole’s character is going to be going undercover as a heart surgeon, which we tend to think will have some element of mixed results. Why wouldn’t it, all things considered? He’s a smart and skilled guy, but if he is forced to actually do something to demonstrate his medical expertise, he could end up being in deep trouble. Just don’t be surprised — that is all we are saying right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

