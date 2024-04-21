NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Star talks added danger

We don’t exactly think that it comes as much of a shock, but on the upcoming NCIS season 21 finale early next month, there’s a lot of danger ahead. This is a series that has a tendency to put people in jeopardy in one form or another on every single finale. Take Gibbs and the boat a few years ago, Parker two seasons ago, or most recently Torres.

Remember that cliffhangers do not always have to be life-threatening — there are other ways that the story can work at the same exact time.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, star Rocky Carroll did her best to tee up the sort of danger and peril you will be seeing down the line here:

“I’m always amazed at how every time you think that we can’t top ourselves as far as the team getting in danger and getting in trouble, we seem to come up with something else … There is a global threat and there is another character on the show that—things don’t go as planned and we’re not exactly sure how things are going to end for one of our characters. Once again, the team has to circle the wagons and rally.”

Based on some of the teases we’ve seen so far, Parker and Knight are the two characters who are going to be at the center of most of the danger here, as they will find themselves trapped. This is a perilous situation, but at the same time, we do think that McGee, Torres, and some other characters are about as well-versed at dealing with crises as you are going to find. We’re excited for whatever happens here, and to also get to the other side of it at the same exact time. (The show has already been renewed for season 22.)

Related – What is going to happen for Knight and Palmer moving into the NCIS finale?

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS season 21 finale?

Is there any specific cliffhanger you are most hoping to see? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

