NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Ernie’s secret mission?

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8 — and with that, more on a long-standing question. What is NCIS Elite really working on?

Well, we know that this organization is the reason why Sam Hanna has stuck around Hawaii as much as he has this season, even if we haven’t gotten a ton of further insight on it yet. However, within the upcoming episode (titled “Into Thin Air”), you are going to see him lean more on Ernie to help get some more information. What this is remains to be seen, but we like the idea of this unlikely duo working together!

Of, and of course there’s also going to be a big case during this episode … not that this is all that much of a surprise.

The NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 8 synopsis has a few more details all about what’s going to be coming up next:

“Into Thin Air” – After a Marine’s wife is kidnapped for ransom, the NCIS team uncovers dark secrets as they race to track down her abductor before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Sam seeks Ernie’s expertise decrypting a computer program that may have deadly ramifications, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, the stage will be better set for the two-part finale event — we just hope that you watch live leading up to it, if you can. This is a series that is still facing an uncertain future, and a nice ratings boost for the rest of the season would certainly go a long way.

