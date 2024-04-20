NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10: More finale details!

In the event you have not heard as of yet, the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale is going to arrive on Monday, May 6. Also, it’s the second part of a story arc that kicks off the week prior.

We recognize that at present, there is no firm renewal for a season 4 and while we’ll continue to monitor that (and hope for the best), our focus for here is looking largely at how the story will end for the spring. Based on what we are hearing now about the episode “Divided We Conquer,” it could feel in some ways like an action movie. There’s a case with global implications, and we tend to wonder if we’ll be seeing more of Sam’s NCIS Elite team after they have more of a spotlight the prior week.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Divided We Conquer” – Following a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again, on the conclusion of the two-part third season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that Sam’s entire team gets wiped out here? We wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of enormously tragic event. It also wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen something like this within the franchise, given what’s happened with Jessica Knight’s REACT team.

Do we think that there are going to be some personal moments mixed into all of this? Sure, but at the same time, we’re not altogether shocked that CBS is promoting this with action at the center.

Related – Get some more discussion now on NCIS: Hawaii through the lens of a possible renewal

How do you think we’re going to see things end entering the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







