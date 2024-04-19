NCIS: Hawaii season 4 renewal hopes: The show stands alone?

We’re not even two-thirds through the month of April and yet, NCIS: Hawaii already finds itself in a pretty unique place. This is the last remaining CBS hour-long show without an obvious renewal or cancellation. Earlier today, both So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas were canceled. Meanwhile, remember that Blue Bloods is ending this fall. The entire FBI franchise is coming back, NCIS has been renewed, and both Tracker and Elsbeth scored season 2 ordered pretty early on in their runs.

So what about The Equalizer? While nothing has been formally confirmed as of yet, all signs point to it coming back, almost as a slam-dunk sort of situation due to its ratings.

NCIS: Hawaii is really the only show remaining with any sort of ambiguity around its future, and of course the reasons why raise plenty of questions. It is performing well enough in the ratings that you would almost consider its return to be a given. Also, there are a lot of good stories left to tell and there is an established fan base. Consider even the popularity of the show worldwide!

In the end, we do think that there is going to be a season 4, but the reason for no official news as of yet is due largely discussions happening behind the scenes. There’s a chance that some of this will be tied to episode count, budget, and a lot of financial factors that are in general not that fun to think about.

One thing that we also certainly think is simply this: It will be really upsetting for a lot of people if this show is canceled, especially on the heels of a 1,000th episode spectacular for the entire franchise that made it seem like these shows would be around for quite some time.

