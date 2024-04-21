The Equalizer season 4 episode 7 preview: ‘Legendary’

Do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on The Equalizer season 4 episode 7 when it airs over on CBS next week?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and question the network for not giving us a synopsis in advance. What gives with that? We know there is a lot to be excited about and yet, the powers-that-be are not giving us too much of it at present. The only thing that has technically been confirmed right now is that “Legendary” is the title for what lies ahead. That certainly implies at least a certain amount of high stakes here, right?

Well, in general, we would say that there could be a certain amount of forward movement in every single story from here on out, which makes a certain amount of sense given that there are only so many of them left at this point. The season 4 finale is coming in mid-May and while there technically is no official renewal for a season 5 as of yet, it feels like a foregone conclusion. The show rates extremely well and beyond just that, there are a lot of stories still to tell. (Our understanding is that there are already some conversations underway with star and executive producer Queen Latifah about coming back.)

No matter what the future holds for The Equalizer this season, we do think that the series is going to hold pretty true to its roots so far — that means a lot of action-packed stories and beyond just that, further opportunities to also get attached further to McCall and the members of her team. Even though Robyn is clearly the lead for this story, there is a certain amount of investment necessary in the entire ensemble that makes the show really click.

