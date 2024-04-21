The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: Best-case scenario

What is the best-case scenario when it comes to a season 3 premiere date for The Wheel of Time over at Prime Video?

At this point, we don’t think that we have to tell you how anticipated the fantasy epic is. This is one of the most-anticipated series at the aforementioned streaming service, and for good reason. The storytelling is vast and expansive, and visually there is so much effort taken to bring the world of Robert Jordan’s books to life.

Unfortunately, the bit of bad news we have to share here is that there’s almost no scenario where you see new episodes later this year. We know that there was a long break between season 1 and season 2, and there’s another long break happening at the moment, as well. Filming recently wrapped up on the next batch of episodes, and there is a long post-production period where everyone will work to get from point A to point B in an effective manner. It includes a ton of visual effects, plus editing, scoring, ADR work, and everything else that we’ve come to know and expect from this part of the process.

For now, the best-case scenario for The Wheel of Time season 3 feels like late winter or early spring, mostly because 1) it would allow everyone the chance to perfect the episodes and 2) it would offer up some distance between this show and season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This would mean that we could get some more announcements on the future close to the end of the year, which is certainly what we’d like at this particular moment in time.

No matter when the show airs, we just hope that the writes and producers end up meeting the challenge that lies ahead, one that means presenting a somewhat-faithful adaptation while simultaneously raising the bar.

What do you most want to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 3?

When is the show going to premiere? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

