The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: April 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of April, is there something more that we can say regarding The Wheel of Time season 3?

Well, let’s start things off by noting the following — if you have not heard, production is done on the latest batch of episodes! It took a lot of time to do and, unfortunately, there is still a lot of work to do. If you have watched this show with some regularity, then you very-much know already that it takes a ton of time in post-production. There are so many special effects and of course, those aren’t put together immediately.

If it was not clear already based on what we’ve said here, let’s just get the bad news out of the way: You aren’t going to learn much about the show this month. The most likely scenario here is going to be that the new season launches in early 2025. With that, it may be the fall before some concrete news starts to come out here! You have to be patient, just as we are with season 2, which arrived a considerable amount of time after season 1.

While you wait for the show to come back, why not advise more people out there to get on board the Robert Jordan adaptation? Fantasy epics are expensive and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that it is going to take a lot of people to keep checking it out. Sure, it may not be as pricey as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but there aren’t a lot of things that are! There is no confirmation of a season 4 as of yet, and we hope that news will come on that this year so that filming can get started far in advance.

