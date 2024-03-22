The Wheel of Time season 3 filming wraps! Premiere date hopes

For everyone out there who has been ready and super-eager to learn more about The Wheel of Time season 3, we have news today that is right up your alley!

In a new post on Twitter, the account for the Prime Video series has unveiled now that they are now done with the third batch of episodes, which is incredibly exciting — even if many diehard fans are well-aware that we are probably stuck waiting a good while still in order to actually see the stories to come.

After all, remember that The Wheel of Time is a show that requires a great deal of special effects after the fact, while puts it in a spot that is relatively similar to another fantasy series that Amazon has in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Given that we expect the latter series to be coming at some point before we get to the end of the year, we’d be a little bit surprised in the event that we see the former until until at least early 2025, if not a little bit later in the year.

Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but at the same time we know that Prime Video is one of those streamers who really believes that timing matters perhaps more so than just about anything else. This is a spot where we’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see where the show is placed, and it will probably be somewhere that there is not all that much when it comes to other big-name shows that exist on their schedule.

Just know this — season 3 will be bold and enormous in scale. This feels necessary to do the Robert Jordan books justice.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Wheel of Time now, including what else is ahead

What are you the most excited to see at present when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







