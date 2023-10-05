The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

Following the big season 3 finale today at Prime Video, what can we say when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 3? When could it actually premiere?

Before we dive too deep into anything more here, we should start off with what we would consider to be very-much good news. For starters, the show has been renewed for a long time, and a good bit of the story was likely put together before the WGA strike even began. The Amazon-owned streaming service does at least realize that this is a particularly expensive show to make and by virtue of that, they work to get the ball rolling pretty early here. The main question at this point is just how fast things can get filmed.

One obvious obstacle at the moment may be the SAG-AFTRA strike interrupting filming, but we do have hope that there will be resolution on that before too long. It certainly seems like talk between the actors’ union and the AMPTP on a fair deal is ongoing, and we absolutely consider that to be a great thing at the moment.

Because we do know that a show like The Wheel of Time does take a long period of time to both film and produce in post-production, we’re trying to keep our expectations realistic for when it could premiere. While we’d love to say that late 2024 is possible, it feels a little bit more attainable that it comes back at some point in the first half of 2025. Is it true that waiting that long would be terrible? Sure, but at the same time, sometimes it is infinitely better for a project like this to take its time — the last thing that you would want to see is for it to be rushed.

For those familiar with the Robert Jordan source material, you probably have a good sense of what lies ahead. Even still, though, we’re sure that the producers are going to throw in some surprises here and there…

What do you most want to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 3 over at Prime Video?

When do you want to see the show back? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

