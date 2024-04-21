Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 4/21?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? There’s no question that this has been an extremely long wait. It is absolutely one we want to see slow down in the immediate future!

So, is that going to happen? Well, let’s just say that it is a mixed bag insofar as news goes on the future of the show. The good news is that we know that some big reveals are coming! However, the bad news is that you won’t be seeing anything in the immediate future.

For those who have not heard, there is no new episode of the show tonight — there won’t be another one until November. Paramount Network first made that announcement months ago, and we’ve yet to see any evidence that they are going to deviate from that in the near future. Our hope for right now is that the series is going to announce a few more things when production starts up next month, and we 100% think that the plan here remains that the promotion could start around then.

Does this mean that some teases on John’s fate are about to come out?

Hardly. While we think that a few things are going to be shared, we also tend to think that Paramount is going to keep Kevin Costner’s status a mystery as long as possible. Even though the actor has expressed a certain openness in coming back, this does not mean that it is actually going to happen. There is certainly a chance that John gets killed off at some point in season 5 episode 9, and then the rest of the series revolves to some extent around the aftermath of that. (There is also a spin-off coming, so that is another thing to keep on your mind for the time being.

