Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Who is still in the dark on story?

At this point, it seems like the plan is for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to start filming next month — so how much does the cast know?

Honestly, at this point we’d argue that it depends on who you are talking about. If you are a longtime series regular including Kelly Reilly or Luke Grimes, you probably know a good bit in terms of when you’re getting back to work — or, at least some rough edges of the story. As for recurring guest stars or more recent additions, that’s where things are a little more difficult to parse.

With this in mind, we turn to country star Lainey Wilson, who plays singer Abby on the show and had a big arc during the first half of season 5. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Music Awards over the weekend, she seemed to think the odds were pretty low she’d be coming back at this point:

“I’ll be honest with you. I’d be shocked … And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go — I’ll be shocked. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Of course, this all could change, but we do think it’s worth noting that Wilson’s initial arc was created before it was determined that this would be the final season. Because of this change, we may be in a spot now where there is simply not enough time for this role in the story. Also, we know that she’ll have plenty going on in her real life when it comes to her music career.

One more thing to consider: There may be a really big time jump moving into the remaining episodes where Abby is off somewhere else.

