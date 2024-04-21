Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Are there any Daleks?

As we get ourselves prepared to see the Doctor Who season 14 premiere, why not go ahead and talk an iconic adversary? The Daleks are as important a foe as any The Doctor has squared off against over the years. They are fearsome, comical, and above all else awesome. They are easily the foes that casual fans can pick up out of a lineup more than any other.

So is there a chance that you’re going to be seeing Daleks in season 14? Not so much. In a new piece over at Entertainment Weekly, it is confirmed that there are none of these monsters in the months ahead. Meanwhile, lead Ncuti Gatwa is still looking t0 square off against one:

“I’ve heard chats about me not ever facing a Dalek … I’d be so angry if that’s the case! By the time that I’m done with Doctor Who, I better have faced a Dalek. What on earth would be the point of me being Doctor Who without facing a Dalek!”

We honestly think that it’s coming, but it could be season 15 or even beyond. A part of the rationale here seems to be that there were a good many Daleks during some of the Chris Chibnall era of the show, and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies does not want them to feel so commonplace that they are expected.

For those wondering, the aforementioned piece also notes that there are no Cybermen in the upcoming season of the show either. While we would not call them as iconic as the Daleks in this current era, they are absolutely still important in their own way. Given the love for nostalgia that exists around this show, we certainly think that at some point, all of them are going to have a chance to turn up.

