Doctor Who star Millie Gibson confirms season 14, 15 role

Earlier this month, the glorious news was finally confirmed that Millie Gibson will be a part of Doctor Who season 14 and 15. This silences some rumors, and it also gives us a chance to pontificate more as to what the arc of Ruby Sunday will ultimately be.

One of the things that we’ve learned in particular as of late is that following the Disney+ streaming deal, showrunner Russell T. Davies was given the freedom to craft something that lasts for a couple of seasons and has a clear structure to it. This does not necessarily mean that we’re only going to see Millie and Ncuti Gatwa for two seasons in their roles, but it does seem like a somewhat contained story was plotted out here.

For more on that, just take a look at what Gibson herself had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“Russell’s given me the gift of a really beautiful story arc, not only in season 1 but in season 2 also … Her family definitely structures her beliefs and her positivity. I think because I’m playing my age as well, it was so easy to express that sort of giddiness and young energy that Doctor Who’s not seen before.”

Ultimately, we do think that the enthusiasm and joy of Ruby and The Doctor are going to be a big part of what makes this next chapter of the story so appealing. These are two characters who really do love what they do and by virtue of that, it feels like there are going to be a lot of opportunities for them to be able to showcase that through time and space moving forward.

