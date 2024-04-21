Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Netflix holds firm

Are we finally on the cusp of getting a Squid Game season 2 premiere date at Netflix? Saying this is much-anticipated still isn’t doing it justice.

After all, remember for a moment here that the first season of the Korean drama is one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, and it managed to find a legion of fans all over the world. Filming for the second season began last year, and due to its international status, it was not as impacted by some of the local strikes as a number of US productions.

With all of that in mind, it does still feel like Squid Game is poised to keep its 2024 release date. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the plan is for the show to be back within the second half of 2024. Our thinking is that September or October feels the most likely — it would actually be interesting if the show airs at around the same time period that it did for season 1! If not then, we also wouldn’t rule out Thanksgiving week, given that this is when the second season of Wednesday posted some enormous numbers and there are a lot of people with extra time to watch TV.

Of course, it would also be nice to have more details to share on season 2 — for now, all we can say is that Gi-hun’s revenge seems to be a key part of the narrative. Our sentiment is that he’s going to try and figure out a way to impact the latest batch of Games, though we have a hard time thinking that Front Man or anyone else would willingly let him be a part as a participants. He’s going to have to get creative here to achieve his desired result.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

