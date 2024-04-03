Squid Game season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Are we going to have a chance to learn more about Squid Game season 2 between now and the end of April? Sure, the enthusiasm may be there — but does this mean it is going to happen?

Well, the first thing that is really worth noting here is quite simple: Netflix has already indicated that the Korean drama is going to be coming back at some point later this year. You don’t have to worry about that at all! Instead, just wonder more about a potential announcement and when that could be revealed.

Is there a tiny outside chance that something more is confirmed over the next few weeks? Sure, but at the same time, it does still feel a little bit too early. The most likely scenario we are looking at here is that the show comes back in the fall, and that we get some sort of formal date confirmation at some point this summer. That would serve to give Netflix plenty of time in order to promote this story however they see fit, whether that be through teasers, trailers, photos, merchandise, or whatever else they choose to do.

Could we get an approximate date this month? In theory sure, and that may be the best thing to hope for.

As for what to expect this time around…

Even though some of the finer details remain at present under wraps, we do think the goal here is to make Squid Game a revenge story of sorts for Gi-hun now. Based on the end of season 1, it appears that he is ready to take on Front Man and this whole organization to keep any further exploitation from happening. there will likely be a ton of new faces, and the series is not going to be what it seems. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly…

