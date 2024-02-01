Squid Game season 2: Netflix releases intense first footage!

For those who have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, Squid Game season 2 is going to be coming to Netflix later this year. Isn’t it nice to actually have some more footage as to what lies ahead?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new sizzle reel courtesy of the streaming service that indicates strongly that moving into the next batch of episodes, Gi-hun is going to be doing whatever he can to ensure that he stops the games once and for all. He isn’t just taking his money and fleeing. The scene, ironically, feels like it could be taking place almost immediately after the end of season 1 — though it remains to be seen if that is really the case.

Now, the character does receive a call in the sneak preview suggesting that he is going to regret the choice that he’s making, but we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the case. The big implication that we do get from this is that Gi-hun isn’t just going to be able to do whatever he wants here in secret. For better or worse, he is being watched — and that is inevitably going to amplify at least some of the danger that exists at the heart of this show.

Our hope is that Squid Game will be back at some point this fall, and we probably don’t have to tell you that we’re going to be seeing a lot more promotion for it over the next several weeks. Given how spectacular season 1 was, Netflix is going to put a ton of money here into raising awareness — much as they should.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

