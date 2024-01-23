Squid Game season 2 premiere date confirmed for 2024

Just in case there was any doubt remaining about a Squid Game season 2 premiere date over at Netflix, we have good news!

Today (per Deadline), the streaming service confirmed to investors that the hit Korean drama is officially set to be back at some point during the 2024 calendar year. This has long been suspected to be the case. Because of where the show is produced and filmed, it was not subject to the same sort of holdups caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. Meanwhile, it has also been a really long time since the first season aired, and filming first started for the show several months ago.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it does feel fair to say that expectations are through the roof that Squid Game is going to find a way to deliver much in the way that it has within the past. Just remember for a moment here that the first season concluded with Gi-hun managing to win the games and get back to his life. However, neither that victory nor the money meant that much to him. His new objective now appears to be finding a way to re-infiltrate the games, hoping that he can then put a stop to them — or at the very least, find a way to slow everything down.

While there have been a number of castings related to the new season over the past several months, there has not been anywhere near the much said when it comes to a premiere date. Our hope, at least for now, is that a lot of the story will stay under wraps for a good while longer. Just remember that a big part of what made the first season so strong was that there was that there was that significant element of surprise.

Hopefully, by the summer we’ll be able to have at least something more specific when it comes to a premiere date. Only time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

