Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Meet eight new cast members!

Just in case you needed another reminder that things are starting to move forward rather quickly in regard to Squid Game season 2, we have more news to share today!

In a new statement on social media, Netflix itself confirmed that Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an are now on board the upcoming Korean drama, which may premiere at some point in 2024. We know that there have been a lot of super-cryptic teases about the story and ultimately, it feels like that is going to continue. For now, it is safe to assume that Gi-hun will remain at the center of the story except this time around, he may be looking at a very different way to destroy the games. Last time, he was a participant; what will he do now?

Here is another reminder that the Front Man is also going to be back, giving the story an exceptional story. Of course, the mere name the Front Man is also a reminder that there are so many string-pullers behind the scenes. We’ve seen some of them in the world already and moving forward, their roles could certainly be expanded.

We appreciate how much time and effort has already gone into plotting Squid Game season 2, especially given how high the expectations for it are. The first season is the most successful global hit in the history of Netflix; everyone involved is most likely aware already of viewer interest and a demand for even more exceptional storytelling this time around.

At the very least, our hope is that by this time next year, we’re going to start seeing a few more teases in terms of footage. Is that really too much to ask for?

Related – Check out more news on Squid Game, including the latest from a casting point of view

What do you most want to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2 on Netflix?

Give us some more of your thoughts on the matter now below! After you do just that, be sure to also stay tuned here to get even more information.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







