Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Netflix confirms returning actors!

It has been a long time coming, so isn’t it nice to have news to share about Squid Game season 2? We tend to think so!

With that in mind, why not dive into what Netflix shared today as a part of their Tudum fan event? Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo have all been confirmed as coming back for the latest chapter of the hit series. We’re sure that a lot of people would like even more returning players than this, but let’s be honest for a moment — it is hard when so many people are already dead.

In the video over here, you can see a little more when it comes to casting news on the upcoming season. After spending so long starving for even the slightest bit of news, we are thrilled to have at least something more to share!

Of course, getting this news today does not mean that Squid Game season 2 is coming anytime soon — far from it. This is a hugely ambitious series that takes a long time to make and also put together after the fact. We’d be shocked if it is out by this time next year, but we are cautiously optimistic you will see it before 2024 comes to a close. In a lot of ways, Netflix honestly needs it when you consider the fact that a lot of their other hits, such as Stranger Things and Wednesday, are facing some potentially big delays thanks in part to the writers’ strike.

We just hope that when the Korean drama returns, it is able to live up to the impossible amount of hype that exists for it. We’re not sure the bar has been higher for the second season of any show out there over the past several years.

Are you more excited than ever to see Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

Do you have any story predictions for Gi-hun or any other character? Let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates as we await the eventual launch.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







