Elsbeth season 2: Could Michael Emerson appear?

Now that we know that an Elsbeth season 2 is coming to CBS down the road, what better time than the present to talk guest stars?

Ultimately, one of the things that the Carrie Preston show has done a brilliant job at so far is getting big names to pop in for a case here and there. It’s a fun opportunity, and you’re also getting a chance to work here with a prolific production team lead by Robert and Michelle King.

With all of this being said, it feels like one potential guest star has to be highest on the list: Michael Emerson. The former Lost star is married in real life to Preston, and we remain somewhat shocked that he never actually appeared on either The Good Wife (which originated the Elsbeth character) or its spin-off The Good Fight. Maybe some of that was in hopes that Carrie would eventually have her own show. However, at the same time he also had a lot of other gigs at the time including Person of Interest.

Now, Emerson is a part of another King production in Evil, and it is his schedule there that keeps him from being on Elsbeth this season. Here is what Robert King had to say to TVLine on the subject:

“We’ve got four more episodes of Evil [to film], and then he’ll be available … I think [Evil will wrap at] the end of May, so not this season of Elsbeth.”

We do tend to think that an appearance from Emerson is relatively inevitable, at least so long as there is a great role for him to play. We certainly know that he’s skilled enough to take on just about anything, but our favorite parts for him do tend to be the ones where he is a little bit morally ambiguous and he can play around a great deal with it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Elsbeth being renewed right now!

What do you most want to see in a potential Elsbeth season 2?

Any other guest stars on your wishlist? Share right now in the attached comments!

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







