Ripley season 2: Show EP still open for more

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a Ripley season 2 at some point down the road? Make no mistake — we want it! After all, it does feel like there’s a lot of story left to tell from the books.

With that being said, though, there are also still a number of bumps in the road along the way. First and foremost, remember that this show took forever to get to television — it was originally set for Showtime before moving over to Netflix. Also, the show’s viewership from season 1 has to be gauged, and that is a work in progress as word-of-mouth spreads. There was a promotional campaign for season 1 (promoted as a limited series), but it wasn’t exactly on the level of a Stranger Things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more RIPLEY videos!

For now, what we can at least say is that some of the people involved remain open to returning to the world — at least under the right circumstances. Speaking per Collider, here is what executive producer Steve Zaillian had to say:

“I would do it again if I was able to, but by that I mean, do I have another five years to do it? I’d have to think about that aspect of it. But in terms of the character continuing, yes, I think there’s a lot more with Tom Ripley. Tom Ripley goes through a lot of changes over the course of the five books, and they’re all interesting, so, yeah, absolutely.”

If there is a second season…

We would anticipate an announcement about it at some point later this summer. The season 1 finale absolutely did set the stage for more, given that Tom did manage to escape the entire Dickie Greenleaf fiasco relatively unscathed. He can try to start anew, but there are also a ton of loose ends still out there.

Related – Get more news on Ripley now, including more chats on the future

Do you still want to see a Ripley season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







