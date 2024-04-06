Ripley season 2 renewal: One more reason for hope?

We are more than a couple of days removed from the launch of Ripley season 1 over at Netflix — are there now more reasons to hope for the future?

Well, we should start off here by noting the following: It does feel like the Andrew Scott limited series is finding more of an audience over time. It is a pretty atypical show for streaming TV these days, and it certainly had a tricky road to get where it now is. Remember here that originally, the plan was for this to be on Showtime before it was eventually moved over to its current home.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more RIPLEY videos!

Here is where there is a small reason for hope. Back when Netflix originally acquired the show, Deadline reported that the streamer was going to keep their options open in regards to another season. If it becomes a hit, there’s a chance that they will be eager to do more. There is certainly so much more source material that could be adapted here beyond just The Talented Mr. Ripley.

If the first season does end up being it, we’ll also just have to accept that. We do know that Scott is going to be in demand for other projects, and he is not the only one. Netflix also has a pretty tricky algorithm to navigate the vast majority of the time. You not only want people to watch your show, but also stick with it the whole way through! That can be a little more challenging when you are premiering your episodes all at once and are a little bit more reliant on word of mouth than you would be in other situations.

If you love this show, remember to get the word out!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ripley now, including more on the future

How are you feeling about the possibility of a Ripley season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just right now, keep coming back — there is a lot of other good stuff coming!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







