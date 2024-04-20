When Calls the Heart season 11: The first ratings update!

Are we going to get a When Calls the Heart season 12 renewal at Hallmark Channel? Make no mistake, we want it to happen! This is one of the reasons why we are also going to be sharing a few sporadic ratings updates over the course of the next few weeks.

So how are these looking for the Erin Krakow – Chris McNally show so far? Well, let’s just say that it’s by and large good news. So far, the series is drawing just over 1.74 million live + same-day viewers on average, a decrease of around 8% from the season 10 average. We know that could easily be construed as a negative, but it’s important to remember this: Most shows, year-to-year, tend to decline 10-15% due to natural erosion plus more and more people switching to streaming / watching via DVR after the fact. This is also one of the reasons why live ratings can be inaccurate. We tend to think of them largely as a baseline to look at over the course of a given year.

Based on what we’ve seen, the odds of a When Calls the Heart season 12 remain extremely high. Given the production timeline for the show, it also makes sense that a renewal is announced at some point over the next month / month and a half. The only other option is that you get the writers back to work in anticipation of a renewal, given that filming typically kicks off in July and we don’t imagine that producers want to adjust that schedule. The benefit that comes with shooting at that point is the ability to avoid the colder weather that comes into British Columbia late in the year.

If you love the show, just keep watching — we know that there is that combination of romance and drama ahead that so many people love to see.

