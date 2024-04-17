When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 video: Any new leads?

As you prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, let’s just say this: The investigation continues! Nathan and Bill are hot on the case, working to learn more of the truth when it comes to what happened to Lucas. Who shot him, and how did it all come about?

Obviously, we do think that there is going to be a certain amount of closure here at some point, but that does not necessarily mean that it’s going to be rushed. It is very well possible that the show takes their time to resolve this, mostly because a good whodunnit is as successful a TV trope as any that you are going to find. We know that here, there are some suspects, and it is pretty darn clear that Montague has to be one of them.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see another sneak peek for this particular installment titled “Steps Forward.” This is one that does indicate that Montague may have had an accomplice, or that the very least, Nathan and Bill are eager to dig into him more. He clearly is someone who has a motive to go after Chris McNally’s character, and it is not that often we end up seeing an adversary in Hope Valley of this magnitude.

We should also go ahead and note here, as well, that the preview ends on a more lighthearted note with a comment about Newton looking after Elizabeth’s horse — just in case you needed another reminder that the two seem to be on the road to getting together.

Also, we have a brief glimpse of Newton in here, and this is another reminder that he really is Nathan’s best friend a lot of the time. If nothing else, he’s always there to listen!

