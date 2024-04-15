When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 promo: Lucas returns

This weekend is going to bring When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 to Hallmark Channel — so what story will stand out?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that Lucas is back in Hope Valley — though this time as the Governor! He does have a different air about him at this point and understandably so. He obviously carries with him a lot of power, but at the same time, a lot of familiarity.

Per the new promo for what lies ahead here, one thing that 100% is different now is his need for security — this is of course a result of a recent attempt on his life, but there could have been an additional presence regardless due mostly to where he sits now over the area.

So why is he visiting Elizabeth at the schoolhouse? We tend to think that a part of it is tied to closure for the two of them. Just remember for a moment here that both parties really have not had much of an opportunity to speak to one another since the election, and so much has changed radically in each of their lives. There is a lot of love here, even if it is not romantic love anymore. After all, remember that Elizabeth herself ended up being at his side after the shooting took place!

This episode, if nothing else, should clue us in further as to how Chris McNally will be utilized from here on out. The big challenge with him as a performer is working to balance out a significant presence for him in the story while he also works and travels around. Odds are, he’s going to have a hard time doing all of his work long-term in a small community like Hope Valley. They just don’t have the resources!

