When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 spoilers: A closed case?

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Steps Forward.” What does that mean? The obvious reading is that it is an indication of progress, but we certainly know that this can take a number of forms.

First and foremost, let’s talk about it through the lens of Rosemary and Bill, who are going to get to work at solving a particularly important mystery … and who doesn’t love it when this show morphs briefly into some sort of crime drama? The more versatility that we tend to get within a number of episodes, the happier we are going to be.

Below, you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

Rosemary and Bill team up to investigate a case they believe shouldn’t be closed; the women of Hope Valley start a day care; Hickam and Mei celebrate a milestone.

Of course, it is our hope that by the end of this episode, a few things are going to become a little bit clearer when it comes to where certain characters stand. How about Hickam and Mei? It does feel like the two are heading towards some sort of long-term future as a romantic couple, but it is also fair to remember that within the world of this show, there are still going to be bumps in the road. Not everything is going to move in a straight line and at the end of the day, that’s okay! The most important thing is just that we have a good time enjoying the journey … and that we remain attune to the fact that conflict will be coming.

