When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2: Faith’s big story

If you were not excited already to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel tomorrow night, why not talk about Faith? Andrea Brooks’ character is one of the more notable people within Hope Valley and yet, it feels like she hasn’t had enough of a solid storyline for a while. There have been potential pairings that have come and gone, but we’ve wanted her to have something beyond just the infirmary and/or the occasion love interest.

Does she now have it? Well, the events of the premiere suggested that she could in the form of Lily, who she could be looking after now. She’s noted that she does feel a bit lonely, and absolutely it feels like this a fantastic way to try and fill that void.

Of course, we also don’t think that things here are going to move in a straight line. Looking after a child is a significant life change for anyone who finds themselves in such a position, and 100% it will be for Faith. This is something that she will be trying to navigate for a rather long time and of course, we’re curious to see what will be coming as a result of that.

What else are we left to think about here? Well, that’s simply whether or not romance could be coming for the character when she least expects it. That is the sort of thing that happens within this world a lot of the time, but there may not be a hurry for the producers to this route. After all, they are already paying around with two prospective relationships in Elizabeth / Nathan as well as Mike / Mei. There is a real tendency to balance out a number of these things in some form over time.

