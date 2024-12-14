Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we will hear about a Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date between now and the end of December? This is one of those situations where it is easy to sit back and say that the desire for more should necessitate it.

However, this is where you also have to throw in a reminder here that Netflix is the sort of streaming service that does not tend to rush into such things, and we have no real reason to think that they are about to do so now either.

As of right now, the biggest thing that we can really say here is that filming for the latest batch of episodes has been done for a while, which is certainly the sort of thing that would make you think that another reveal is imminent. Of course, we also know that what television shows do with their content is a little bit more complicated than just stating this sort of thing in rather-blunt terms. They aren’t beholden to release episodes just because they are edited and put together.

Nonetheless, our hope does still remain that Sweet Magnolias season 4 does premiere before the end of the spring and if that is the case, there is likely going to be an announcement in January or February. Would it be great if something comes before then? Sure, but we are also aware of the fact that we are running out of time for something like that to happen. Very few major premiere-date announcements are made close to Christmas or New Year’s Eve. After all, if Netflix chose to reveal something then, there is a legitimately good chance that it would just disappear into thin air.

